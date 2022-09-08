For Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS], Analyst sees a rise to $8.50. What next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.50 during the day while it closed the day at $6.20. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $117 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $132 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock has also loss -12.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KOS stock has declined by -26.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.97% and gained 79.19% year-on date.

The market cap for KOS stock reached $2.74 billion, with 455.51 million shares outstanding and 441.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 7341573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.95, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS stock trade performance evaluation

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,455 million, or 93.80% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 67,965,626, which is approximately 24.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,834,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.78 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $157.82 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 50,676,746 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 48,078,119 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 297,179,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,934,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,323,922 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,423,235 shares during the same period.