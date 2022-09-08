Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $27

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.36 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Enterprise to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will give a presentation and host investor one-on-one meetings at the Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday, with the accompanying slides accessible via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com (under the Investors tab). The latest investor deck of slides, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, will also be accessible on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is now 20.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPD Stock saw the intraday high of $26.40 and lowest of $25.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.65, which means current price is +19.76% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 3478019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.91, while it was recorded at 26.28 for the last single week of trading, and 24.89 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $15,449 million, or 27.40% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 57,563,316, which is approximately -0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 32.55% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $973.93 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $687.87 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 4.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 18,791,463 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 32,291,983 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 535,008,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,092,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,959,818 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 8,548,725 shares during the same period.