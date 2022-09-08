Enovix Corporation [ENVX] stock Reiterated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $100

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.29 during the day while it closed the day at $20.08. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Enovix to Speak at The Battery Show and EV Technology Expo in Michigan.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX) the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced Patrick Donnelly, Vice President, Strategic Business Development, will speak at The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology Expo in Novi, Michigan, September 13-15, 2022.

Donnelly’s presentation on Tuesday, September 13th at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) titled “Overcoming Generations of Innovation Roadblocks to Create & Commercialize the Next-gen Lithium-ion Battery,” will provide an overview of Enovix and its application to the EV market.

Enovix Corporation stock has also loss -13.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENVX stock has inclined by 50.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.91% and lost -26.39% year-on date.

The market cap for ENVX stock reached $3.24 billion, with 152.52 million shares outstanding and 127.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, ENVX reached a trading volume of 4765732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $42.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 634.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

ENVX stock trade performance evaluation

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.78. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 46.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 20.10 for the last single week of trading, and 16.27 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.80.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,951 million, or 62.50% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 17,583,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,724,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.67 million in ENVX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $203.24 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 230.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 25,658,149 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,540,001 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 60,957,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,155,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,797,890 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 6,953,624 shares during the same period.