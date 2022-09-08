Credit Suisse lifts Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] gained 1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $37.98 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, which will be payable on Oct. 28 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19.

Dell began paying a quarterly cash dividend in April following board approval of a dividend policy in February of this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. represents 754.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.98 billion with the latest information. DELL stock price has been found in the range of $36.735 to $38.149.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 3563705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $55.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $68 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.18, while it was recorded at 37.80 for the last single week of trading, and 50.45 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 8.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $7,567 million, or 81.40% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,323,797, which is approximately 8.697% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 20,696,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $786.06 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $638.83 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -3.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 23,455,947 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 40,695,399 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 135,076,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,227,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,718,709 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 18,681,720 shares during the same period.