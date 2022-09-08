Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] fell -58.35% so far this year. What now?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] gained 17.91% or 10.0 points to close at $65.82 with a heavy trading volume of 15359682 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Coupa Software Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Record Quarterly Subscription Revenues of $193 Million, 23% Year-Over-Year Growth.

It opened the trading session at $62.88, the shares rose to $66.15 and dropped to $61.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COUP points out that the company has recorded -39.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, COUP reached to a volume of 15359682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $89.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $65 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on COUP stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 83 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for COUP stock

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, COUP shares dropped by -15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.02, while it was recorded at 58.70 for the last single week of trading, and 101.71 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.62. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $5,061 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,980,838, which is approximately 2.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,777,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.43 million in COUP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $231.15 million in COUP stock with ownership of nearly -31.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 16,077,811 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 13,938,892 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 46,871,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,888,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,658 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,344,895 shares during the same period.