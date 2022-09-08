Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell -7.96% so far this year. What now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $78.66 during the day while it closed the day at $78.55. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Prabha Narasimhan Becomes Managing Director and CEO of CP India.

Prabha Narasimhan today became Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, a leading subsidiary of the Colgate-Palmolive Company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005246/en/.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock has also loss -0.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has declined by -0.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.92% and lost -7.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $66.89 billion, with 836.80 million shares outstanding and 826.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4259889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $92 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 392.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 97.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.63, while it was recorded at 78.50 for the last single week of trading, and 79.13 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 3.93%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,227 million, or 82.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,755,752, which is approximately 0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,898,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 684 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 48,185,094 shares. Additionally, 718 investors decreased positions by around 43,371,636 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 573,331,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,888,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,967,929 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,119 shares during the same period.