Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is -51.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.61 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEUTSCHE BANK LEVERAGED FINANCE CONFERENCE.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9:20 a.m., Mountain Standard Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is now -51.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.65 and lowest of $1.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.10, which means current price is +77.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 3339975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4574, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5164 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $741 million, or 99.10% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,348,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.57 million in CCO stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $61.18 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 39,320,654 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 32,955,075 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 388,060,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,335,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,768,426 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 12,589,335 shares during the same period.