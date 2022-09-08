Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] Revenue clocked in at $220.60 million, down -73.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Azure Power Global Limited [NYSE: AZRE] surged by $1.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.94 during the day while it closed the day at $4.86. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Azure Power Global Limited Update.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) (“Azure” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Rupesh Agarwal as its Acting Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Mr. Agarwal takes over from Mr. Harsh Shah who has resigned as CEO with immediate effect. The Board will consider appointment of a new permanent CEO in due course.

Mr. Agarwal, who joined the Company earlier this month as Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer after a period of acting as a Consultant to the Board, brings over two decades of leadership experience in asset development and strategy consulting, advising leading utilities and private equity investors on developing and managing their cleantech investments. Mr. Agarwal has held leadership positions at Convergence Energy Services, a Government of India-owned company, Lightsource India, BDO, and EY. He was also the founder of AEM Energi & Motum, a zero-emission electric mobility company, which pioneered India’s first public electric bus trials. Mr. Agarwal will work closely with the Company’s Board to steer the Company at this critical juncture.

Azure Power Global Limited stock has also gained 12.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZRE stock has declined by -69.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.17% and lost -73.22% year-on date.

The market cap for AZRE stock reached $323.24 million, with 48.25 million shares outstanding and 22.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.53K shares, AZRE reached a trading volume of 5084755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZRE shares is $13.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Azure Power Global Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $22 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Azure Power Global Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AZRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azure Power Global Limited is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

AZRE stock trade performance evaluation

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, AZRE shares dropped by -58.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.52, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.74 for the last 200 days.

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.58 and a Gross Margin at +70.71. Azure Power Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.61.

Return on Total Capital for AZRE is now 5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 441.95. Additionally, AZRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] managed to generate an average of -$120,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Azure Power Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azure Power Global Limited go to 0.30%.

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $291 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRE stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 34,258,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, holding 13,759,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.87 million in AZRE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $12.79 million in AZRE stock with ownership of nearly 1.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Azure Power Global Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Azure Power Global Limited [NYSE:AZRE] by around 1,454,243 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,373,209 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 56,955,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,782,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,817 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104,967 shares during the same period.