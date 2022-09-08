Asana Inc. [ASAN] is -74.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] gained 0.79% or 0.15 points to close at $19.04 with a heavy trading volume of 5510597 shares. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Asana Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Revenues.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Second quarter revenue growth up 51% year over year.

Revenues from customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis grew 64% year over year.

It opened the trading session at $18.72, the shares rose to $19.16 and dropped to $18.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded -57.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 5510597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $21 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $32, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on ASAN stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 115 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -28.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.54, while it was recorded at 18.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.84 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $1,030 million, or 52.80% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,709,150, which is approximately 4.414% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,372,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.33 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $93.02 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 10,309,952 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 15,188,462 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 28,624,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,122,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003,172 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,303,642 shares during the same period.