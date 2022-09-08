Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] moved up 4.43: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $29.34 during the day while it closed the day at $29.21. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Albertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens.

Albertsons Companies today announced it is expanding its July 19, 2022, voluntary recall of ReadyMeals seafood items due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall, which is being conducted in continued collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock has also gained 6.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACI stock has declined by -3.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.35% and lost -3.25% year-on date.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $15.54 billion, with 513.30 million shares outstanding and 310.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 5346621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $34.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.47, while it was recorded at 27.99 for the last single week of trading, and 30.28 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

There are presently around $9,938 million, or 66.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $662.92 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 290.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 56,974,670 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,800,872 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 271,438,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,214,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,841,382 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,240,676 shares during the same period.