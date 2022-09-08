AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] is -61.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] gained 11.81% or 0.07 points to close at $0.61 with a heavy trading volume of 8616002 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Chairman and CEO, Barrett Mooney, to Speak at Commercial UAV Expo 2022 in Las Vegas Next Week.

Company to Showcase Portfolio of Industry Leading Flight Hardware, Sensors and Software in Booth #709.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney will be a featured speaker at Commercial UAV Expo 2022 to be held in Las Vegas next week, September 6-8, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.54, the shares rose to $0.74 and dropped to $0.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAVS points out that the company has recorded -40.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 8616002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for UAVS stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6485, while it was recorded at 0.5662 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0608 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.22 and a Gross Margin at +28.79. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -308.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.14.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $7 million, or 12.80% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,666,115, which is approximately 32.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,262,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in UAVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.7 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -74.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 3,362,893 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 11,106,816 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 3,472,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,997,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 916,748 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,942,692 shares during the same period.