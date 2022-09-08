Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Is Currently 14.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] closed the trading session at $47.81 on 09/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.50, while the highest price level was $48.4399. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Second Quarter Diluted EPS Increased 11.6% to a Quarterly Record of $2.22, or $2.30 Adjusted EPS.

Comparable Sales Declined 6.0% and Improved Sequentially to the First Quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.91 percent and weekly performance of 8.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ASO reached to a volume of 6748318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $54.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $58, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.36, while it was recorded at 43.76 for the last single week of trading, and 39.03 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,064 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,577,953, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,764,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $610.27 million in ASO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $453.88 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 0.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 12,470,390 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 15,546,923 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 56,988,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,006,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,204 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,516,761 shares during the same period.