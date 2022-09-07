why Roku Inc. [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.30

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] slipped around -2.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $63.73 at the close of the session, down -3.42%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Roku Debuts Second Season of Weekly Entertainment Show “Roku Recommends”.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Season two of “Roku Recommends” goes bigger with celebrity guests, on location segments, and more brand partners.

New season of the hit show on The Roku Channel streams for free starting today.

Roku Inc. stock is now -72.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $65.945 and lowest of $62.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 350.60, which means current price is +2.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 8600227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $82.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $200 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on ROKU stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 125 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.36.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -22.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.91, while it was recorded at 66.61 for the last single week of trading, and 127.96 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $5,951 million, or 73.70% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,690,743, which is approximately 1.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,144,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $646.51 million in ROKU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $590.68 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -11.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 11,773,274 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 11,773,929 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 69,834,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,381,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,667,455 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 2,751,050 shares during the same period.