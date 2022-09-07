why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.53

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $38.18 during the day while it closed the day at $37.57. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that KDP management plans to participate in a fireside chat, led by Equity Analyst Lauren Lieberman, at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 7, 2022 at 8:15AM ET.

Access to a live webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock has also loss -3.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KDP stock has inclined by 2.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.49% and gained 1.93% year-on date.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $53.91 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 838.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 7344150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $41.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $42, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KDP shares from 33 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.81, while it was recorded at 38.05 for the last single week of trading, and 37.06 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.09%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,431 million, or 54.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,295,865, which is approximately 31.145% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,244,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in KDP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.15 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -26.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 165,297,506 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 147,473,441 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 443,981,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,751,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,956,725 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 72,978,560 shares during the same period.