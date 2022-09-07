why Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.53

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.38 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock is now -18.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLY Stock saw the intraday high of $6.51 and lowest of $6.3629 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.94, which means current price is +17.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.89M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 23445559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $6.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8.75 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $4,845 million, or 45.20% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,821,556, which is approximately 8.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,122,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $836.56 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $287.42 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 11.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 150,263,154 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 27,841,531 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 581,324,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 759,429,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,163,678 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 9,124,363 shares during the same period.