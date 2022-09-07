Wedbush slashes price target on Chewy Inc. [CHWY] – find out why.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.97 during the day while it closed the day at $33.03. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. stock has also loss -13.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHWY stock has inclined by 18.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.88% and lost -43.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $14.44 billion, with 421.69 million shares outstanding and 90.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 5227157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 117.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.10. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.48, while it was recorded at 34.27 for the last single week of trading, and 42.84 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $13,812 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,967,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $692.56 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $546.09 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 30.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 20,627,429 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 18,390,483 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 379,139,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,157,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,588,112 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,433,956 shares during the same period.