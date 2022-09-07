Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

ChannelAdvisor Corporation [NYSE: ECOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 55.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 50.73%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that CommerceHub to Acquire ChannelAdvisor for $23.10 per share.

CommerceHub, an industry-leading commerce network connecting supply, demand and delivery for the world’s leading retailers and brands, and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for CommerceHub to acquire the outstanding shares of ChannelAdvisor in a transaction led by global software investor and current shareholder of CommerceHub, Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, ChannelAdvisor stockholders will receive $23.10 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 57% over the company’s closing stock price on September 2, 2022, the last full trading day prior to this announcement. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

The complementary combination of CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor expands capabilities for brands and retailers:.

Over the last 12 months, ECOM stock dropped by -15.97%. The one-year ChannelAdvisor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.02. The average equity rating for ECOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $657.26 million, with 29.95 million shares outstanding and 27.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 195.90K shares, ECOM stock reached a trading volume of 7536929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECOM shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for ChannelAdvisor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $12, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ECOM stock. On August 10, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ECOM shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChannelAdvisor Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECOM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.73. With this latest performance, ECOM shares gained by 51.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.95 for ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 16.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.96 and a Gross Margin at +75.99. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.45.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChannelAdvisor Corporation go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $617 million, or 95.40% of ECOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,252,293, which is approximately 6.736% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,023,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.12 million in ECOM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $44.18 million in ECOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChannelAdvisor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in ChannelAdvisor Corporation [NYSE:ECOM] by around 2,652,471 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,550,870 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,883,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,086,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECOM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,894 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 505,940 shares during the same period.