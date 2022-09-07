Wall Street Analyst Resumed New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. What else is Wall St. saying

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.81 during the day while it closed the day at $9.40. The company report on August 22, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED STOCK.

The Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: NYCB PA) at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share, which equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 7, 2022.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -5.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYCB stock has declined by -3.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.54% and lost -23.01% year-on date.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $4.38 billion, with 465.81 million shares outstanding and 458.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 6286956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $16 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NYCB stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.42.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,781 million, or 64.20% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,519,381, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,858,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.27 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $222.12 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 18.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 29,801,380 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 28,592,131 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 237,460,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,854,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,287,235 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,218,919 shares during the same period.