Wall Street Analyst Resumed Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] loss -0.04% or -0.01 points to close at $22.85 with a heavy trading volume of 6112258 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Mandiant Announces Initial mWISE Conference 2022 Keynote Lineup.

CISA Director Jen Easterly and best-selling author P. W. Singer among key leaders set to take the mainstage at cyber security conference.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today unveiled new details on mWISE™ Conference 2022, which will take place October 18-20 in Washington, D.C., along with a virtual option.

It opened the trading session at $22.86, the shares rose to $22.87 and dropped to $22.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MNDT points out that the company has recorded 1.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, MNDT reached to a volume of 6112258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97.

Trading performance analysis for MNDT stock

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.57, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 20.31 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $4,310 million, or 80.70% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,895,870, which is approximately -0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,920,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.23 million in MNDT stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $255.71 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 59.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 50,635,139 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 50,892,773 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 87,085,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,613,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,535 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 7,227,077 shares during the same period.