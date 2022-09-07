Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock Reiterated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $4

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] traded at a low on 09/06/22, posting a -10.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on August 31, 2022 that ASAP Expands In-Stadium Mobile Ordering with Alabama, Adds Alcohol.

New Deal Introduces Newly Rebranded ASAP Ordering App.

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), has announced a new partnership with the University of Alabama. The new agreement brings back in-stadium ordering to Bryant-Denny Stadium – along with the exciting new addition of beer and wine as pick-up options. Fans will be able to order food and beverages right from their phones using the new ASAP app.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6824645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Waitr Holdings Inc. stands at 17.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.49%.

The market cap for WTRH stock reached $39.97 million, with 160.53 million shares outstanding and 130.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.04M shares, WTRH reached a trading volume of 6824645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has WTRH stock performed recently?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.08. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -55.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2960, while it was recorded at 0.2339 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4407 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.08 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13.

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.40% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,199,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in WTRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.35 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly -13.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 2,265,487 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,135,424 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 15,454,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,855,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,282 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 566,025 shares during the same period.