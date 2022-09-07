Truist lifts The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] loss -1.63% on the last trading session, reaching $33.17 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Williams CEO to Present at 2022 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong along with Chief Financial Officer John Porter are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the 2022 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 7 in New York City.

Mr. Armstrong is scheduled to present at the conference at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation slides for viewing and downloading, will be available at https://investor.williams.com on the morning of September 7.

The Williams Companies Inc. represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.25 billion with the latest information. WMB stock price has been found in the range of $33.04 to $34.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 7308505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $38.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $28 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.96, while it was recorded at 33.76 for the last single week of trading, and 31.80 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 9.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $34,886 million, or 87.40% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,176,437, which is approximately 1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,023,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.94 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 68,946,927 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 60,229,910 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 922,567,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,744,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,545,440 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,975,819 shares during the same period.