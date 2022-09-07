Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] fell -25.94% so far this year. What now?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] closed the trading session at $28.50 on 09/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.005, while the highest price level was $31.19. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT) while reducing side effects, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,225,888 units of common stock and warrants at a public offering price of $8.125 per unit, for aggregate proceeds of $9,960,340, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each of the warrants were exercised simultaneously with closing at an exercise price of $0.01 per share.

The Company’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 31, 2022, under the symbol “SHPH.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, SHPH reached to a volume of 18065557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.