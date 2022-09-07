Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, down -46.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] traded at a high on 09/06/22, posting a 1.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.57. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 13, 2022.

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 13, 2022.

Robinhood Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13180247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.36%.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $8.59 billion, with 874.87 million shares outstanding and 563.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.28M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 13180247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $11.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $5, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on HOOD stock. On April 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70.

How has HOOD stock performed recently?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.65 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $4,821 million, or 64.80% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.67 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $419.18 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 81,395,566 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 74,133,433 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 348,224,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,753,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,721,716 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 57,470,792 shares during the same period.