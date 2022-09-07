Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] is -77.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigetti Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: RGTI] price plunged by -37.09 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Rigetti Computing to Host and Webcast 2022 Investor Day Live on September 16, 2022.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET). During the event, members of Rigetti’s leadership team will share presentations and hold Q&A sessions on Rigetti’s technology roadmap progress, long-term strategic planning, key business initiatives, and more.

Rigetti’s Investor Day will be a hybrid event, with in-person attendance available to members of the capital markets community and a simultaneous webcast available to individual investors, the media, and other interested parties who wish to join virtually. The event will take place at the Company’s Fab-1 facilities, the industry’s first dedicated quantum fab, located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A sum of 7174035 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 720.89K shares. Rigetti Computing Inc. shares reached a high of $3.56 and dropped to a low of $2.235 until finishing in the latest session at $2.29.

The one-year RGTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.83. The average equity rating for RGTI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigetti Computing Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

RGTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.32. With this latest performance, RGTI shares dropped by -48.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.51 for Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rigetti Computing Inc. Fundamentals:

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 52.40% of RGTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 21,582,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; EDBI PTE LTD, holding 4,339,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.94 million in RGTI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.72 million in RGTI stock with ownership of nearly -13.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Rigetti Computing Inc. [NASDAQ:RGTI] by around 8,452,394 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,537,489 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,230,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,220,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGTI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,960,664 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,398 shares during the same period.