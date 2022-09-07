RBC Capital Mkts lifts ADT Inc. [ADT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] gained 16.37% on the last trading session, reaching $8.39 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2022 that ADT Announces Partnership With State Farm, Plans Innovative Offering That Combines Security, Risk Mitigation and Smart Home Capabilities to Revolutionize the Customer Experience.

New integrated offering aims to deliver substantial customer value with smart home technology to detect and mitigate losses related to water, fire, intrusion and other homeownership-related risks.

ADT Inc. represents 902.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.68 billion with the latest information. ADT stock price has been found in the range of $7.91 to $8.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ADT reached a trading volume of 14802782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADT stock. On March 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADT shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for ADT stock

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.47. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.34. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06.

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to -11.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADT Inc. [ADT]

There are presently around $6,558 million, or 91.60% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MGG INVESTMENT GROUP LP, holding 25,479,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.77 million in ADT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $171.06 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly 9.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 19,316,391 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 11,331,530 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 751,036,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,684,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,219,976 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,796,191 shares during the same period.