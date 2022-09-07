Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Revenue clocked in at $3.96 billion, up 150.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $25.21 on 09/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.89, while the highest price level was $26.88. The company report on August 29, 2022 that PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY‐OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION AND FINAL RESULTS OF OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $27.204 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Wholly‐owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co‐Issuers”), today announced the expiration and final results of their previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $27.204 million (the “Excess Cash Flow Amount”) in aggregate principal amount of their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 103.91% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 29, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Offer was made to satisfy the requirements of the Indenture. The Excess Cash Flow Amount for the Offer represents the pro rata portion of the Excess Cash Flow (as defined in the Indenture) to be applied to an offer to purchase the Notes pursuant to the Indenture, with the remainder applied to a concurrent debt repurchase offer of Priority Lien Debt (as defined in the Indenture) under the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among the Co-Issuers, as co-borrowers, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Wilmington Trust, National Association (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), as administrative agent.

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 29, 2022 (the “Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, $18.214 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 150.35 percent and weekly performance of -5.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 7650422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 30.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 24.46 for the last single week of trading, and 19.55 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,933 million, or 90.60% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,585,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.92 million in BTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $275.8 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 38.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 26,111,484 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 21,017,421 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 69,195,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,324,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,888,963 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 12,001,644 shares during the same period.