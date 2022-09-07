Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Is Currently -9.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] slipped around -0.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.32 at the close of the session, down -9.68%. The company report on August 19, 2022 that PacBio Grants Equity Incentive Award to New Employee.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options covering an aggregate of 475,000 shares of PacBio common stock to the Company’s recently hired Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Eidel, under the Pacific Biosciences 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2020 Inducement Plan”), effective on August 16, 2022.

The award was granted as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with PacBio in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock is now -74.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACB Stock saw the intraday high of $6.09 and lowest of $5.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.39, which means current price is +38.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 9065821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

How has PACB stock performed recently?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Earnings analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

There are presently around $1,212 million, or 97.40% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,045,530, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 22,762,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.09 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $113.0 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 6.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 30,494,401 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 32,343,733 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 165,028,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,866,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,298,548 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 16,560,699 shares during the same period.