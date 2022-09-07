Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] Is Currently 8.79 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] price surged by 8.79 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Nutex Health Named 2022 Innovation Award Honoree by The Houston Business Journal.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that it has been named an honoree for the Houston Business Journal’s 2022 Houston Innovation Awards.

Nutex Health is one of 14 companies that have been selected for the Houston Business Journal’s Fourth Annual Houston Innovation Awards. According to the Houston Business Journal, to qualify for this honor, “a company’s product, procedure, business evolution or other innovation must have been implemented in the past 16 to 18 months and must have contributed to the growth of the business.”.

A sum of 13117968 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Nutex Health Inc. shares reached a high of $3.46 and dropped to a low of $2.435 until finishing in the latest session at $2.60.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

NUTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutex Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.98 and a Gross Margin at +18.46. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.83.

Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 1.10% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,662,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 89.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,003,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 million in NUTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.04 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 7,309,369 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,309,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,309,369 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.