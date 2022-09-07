Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] moved up 10.00: Why It’s Important

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] gained 10.00% or 0.26 points to close at $2.86 with a heavy trading volume of 9282001 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – In the news – Update on the position of our suexmax vessels.

It opened the trading session at $2.68, the shares rose to $2.88 and dropped to $2.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAT points out that the company has recorded 23.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -104.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, NAT reached to a volume of 9282001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for NAT stock

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $186 million, or 31.80% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,886,134, which is approximately 9.992% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,288,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.98 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $14.95 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 15,467,793 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,291,797 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 42,174,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,933,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,922,888 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,632,047 shares during the same period.