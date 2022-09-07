Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is -48.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] slipped around -8.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $130.08 at the close of the session, down -6.13%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Moderna to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Stephen Hoge, M.D., President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Moderna Inc. stock is now -48.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRNA Stock saw the intraday high of $138.40 and lowest of $129.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 464.85, which means current price is +12.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 5835425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $221.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 7.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -30.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.99, while it was recorded at 135.16 for the last single week of trading, and 175.25 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $31,818 million, or 64.10% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,559,791, which is approximately -0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,648,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.41 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -8.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 15,768,661 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 19,641,870 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 209,195,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,605,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,813,669 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 854,770 shares during the same period.