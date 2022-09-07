Market cap of United Maritime Corporation [USEA] reaches 10.71M – now what?

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.5999 during the day while it closed the day at $1.42. The company report on September 2, 2022 that United Announces $3 million Share Buyback Plan.

United Maritime Corporation (the “Company” or “United”) (NASDAQ: USEA), announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan (the “Plan”).

Under the Plan, the Company may repurchase up to $3 million of its outstanding common shares in the open market, representing approximately up to 26% of the Company’s market capitalization as of September 1, 2022.

The market cap for USEA stock reached $10.71 million, with 7.54 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, USEA reached a trading volume of 19209829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Maritime Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for United Maritime Corporation [USEA]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading.

United Maritime Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

1 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 406 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 70,781 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 70,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 406 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 70,781 shares during the same period.