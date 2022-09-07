Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 14.34M – now what?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] price plunged by -8.85 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it had received a deficiency letter (“Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”).

The Letter stated that because the Company’s common stock had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time or effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock, which the staff determined to be until February 23, 2023, which could be extended to the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2023. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards by undertaking a measure or measures that are for the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

A sum of 6909528 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.00M shares. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.12 and dropped to a low of $0.11 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

The one-year TMBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.67. The average equity rating for TMBR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.75. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.82 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1981, while it was recorded at 0.1165 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3013 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,172,767, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 239,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $13000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 102.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 252,978 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,067,446 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 573,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,893,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,978 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 93,128 shares during the same period.