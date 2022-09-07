Market Analysts see Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] falling to $2.50. Time to buy?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] loss -6.78% or -0.08 points to close at $1.10 with a heavy trading volume of 6459509 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1×1 Conference.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), a leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in 1×1 meetings at the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1×1 Conference on August 25, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.16, the shares rose to $1.18 and dropped to $1.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLDR points out that the company has recorded -50.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, VLDR reached to a volume of 6459509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $3.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for VLDR stock

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1870, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6673 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -358.68 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $74 million, or 31.20% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,894,413, which is approximately 102.537% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,675,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.64 million in VLDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.46 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 63.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 18,542,127 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,055,835 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 38,303,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,901,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,687,756 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,788,604 shares during the same period.