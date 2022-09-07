Market Analysts see United States Steel Corporation [X] falling to $44. Time to buy?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] traded at a high on 09/02/22, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.71. The company report on August 30, 2022 that United States Steel Corporation, Big River Steel LLC and BRS Finance Corp. Announce Early Tender Date Results of their Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash $300,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Securities.

Includes offers for securities issued by United States Steel Corporation and co-issued by Big River Steel LLC and BRS Finance Corp.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel” or the “Company”) and its subsidiaries, Big River Steel LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and BRS Finance Corp., a Delaware corporation (together, “Big River Steel,” and collectively with U. S. Steel, the “Offerors,” and each of U. S. Steel and Big River Steel individually, an “Offeror”), announced today the early results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 30, 2022 (the “Early Tender Date”), of their previously announced tender offers to purchase (each, a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) for cash, subject to certain terms and conditions, up to a total of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Tender Cap Amount”) of (i) the 6.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (CUSIP No. 912909AU2) issued by U. S. Steel (the “2029 Notes”), (ii) the 6.650% Senior Notes due 2037 (CUSIP No. 912909AD0) issued by U. S. Steel (the “2037 Notes”) and (iii) the 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (CUSIP Nos. 08949LAB6 and U0901LAB6) issued by Big River Steel (the “2029 Secured Notes” and, together with the 2029 Notes and the 2037 Notes, the “Securities”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13822858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Steel Corporation stands at 5.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.20%.

The market cap for X stock reached $5.10 billion, with 257.27 million shares outstanding and 234.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.94M shares, X reached a trading volume of 13822858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corporation [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $26.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $31, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 1.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.39. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.40, while it was recorded at 23.02 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corporation [X]

There are presently around $4,146 million, or 82.90% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,060,553, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,898,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.12 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $253.66 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 34,357,600 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 40,317,395 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 116,318,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,993,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,119,247 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 20,555,671 shares during the same period.