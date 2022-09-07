Market Analysts see SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.2892 during the day while it closed the day at $1.11. The company report on August 29, 2022 that SelectQuote, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 – Consolidated Earnings Highlights.

SelectQuote Inc. stock has also loss -20.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLQT stock has declined by -63.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.32% and lost -87.75% year-on date.

The market cap for SLQT stock reached $207.51 million, with 164.43 million shares outstanding and 116.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 8165917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

SLQT stock trade performance evaluation

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.71. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -37.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9236, while it was recorded at 1.1020 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0848 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115 million, or 63.10% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,663,512, which is approximately 4.924% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.62 million in SLQT stocks shares; and ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $14.33 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 7,473,579 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,294,987 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 88,539,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,307,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,374,342 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,047 shares during the same period.