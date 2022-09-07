Market Analysts see Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gaining to $9.50. Time to buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] slipped around -0.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.53 at the close of the session, down -16.23%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “Despite the challenging operating environment since the second half of 2021, we see vast and definite opportunities brought about by digital transformation. It is our firm commitment to tackle the challenges and embrace the opportunities head-on with our unique value propositions, including among others, (1) “building a business led by technology” to continuously perfect our scalable core technologies and products; (2) turn-key solution driven sales to offer readily accessible and tangible value of cloud adoption for traditional enterprises in China; and (3) adhering to neutrality and remaining one of the most trusted cloud service provider across industry verticals. We believe, with such value propositions, we will be able to penetrate deep in existing verticals, while tapping into transferrable expertise and Kingsoft and Xiaomi ecosystem, to strategically expand into new industry vertical for sustainable quality growth.”.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is now -83.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.31, which means current price is +5.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 8511292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

How has KC stock performed recently?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.81. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 8,828,582 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 21,038,337 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,772,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,639,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,318,041 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,890,123 shares during the same period.