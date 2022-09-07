Market Analysts see Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gaining to $15.30. Time to buy?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] closed the trading session at $7.90 on 09/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.88, while the highest price level was $8.2401. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Gold Fields Limited Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

– Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2022 of US$510m (US$0.57 per share). This compared with profit of US$387m (US$0.44 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2021. An interim dividend of 300 SA cent per share (gross) is payable on 19 September 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.12 percent and weekly performance of -6.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 6503899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

GFI stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.48. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.81.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 25.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.55. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $4,477,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gold Fields Limited [GFI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 7.20%.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 44,485,144 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 29,351,588 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 161,754,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,591,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,477,172 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,034,319 shares during the same period.