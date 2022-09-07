Market Analysts see DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gaining to $67. Time to buy?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] traded at a low on 09/06/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.23. The company report on August 29, 2022 that RELEX and DoorDash Partner to Provide AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization.

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, and DoorDash today announced a partnership to implement RELEX’s AI-driven supply chain planning solution to service DoorDash’s DashMart locations.

The RELEX solution uses machine learning to create highly accurate forecasts that will optimize product availability at DashMart locations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5683331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DoorDash Inc. stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.51%.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $22.73 billion, with 363.96 million shares outstanding and 355.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 5683331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $117.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 82.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -27.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.25, while it was recorded at 59.33 for the last single week of trading, and 99.32 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]

There are presently around $16,514 million, or 87.80% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 32,260,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.52 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 3.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

282 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 43,121,096 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 29,381,251 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 211,104,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,606,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,029,663 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,123,128 shares during the same period.