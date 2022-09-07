KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $20.80

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $16.83 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2022 that China Housing Platform Announces Forecast-beating Q2 Revenues.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Dedicated to making homes better place with one-stop living services on its platform, Beike will explore more opportunities in the home renovation and furnishing sector.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline housing platform empowered by property technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

KE Holdings Inc. represents 1.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.04 billion with the latest information. BEKE stock price has been found in the range of $16.58 to $17.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.79M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 15773084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $23.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $13.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.52 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 15.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $7,445 million, or 38.80% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,770,729, which is approximately 21.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 23,593,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.07 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $379.15 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 151.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 118,345,606 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 87,282,239 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 236,715,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,343,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,242,974 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 43,444,483 shares during the same period.