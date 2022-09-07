iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.19 billion, down -33.33% YTD: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] loss -13.88% or -0.49 points to close at $3.04 with a heavy trading volume of 16359218 shares. The company report on September 6, 2022 that iQIYI Further Upgrades Online Film Distribution Model to Increase Revenue for Film Producers, Driving Industry Growth.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced recently that it has further upgraded the revenue sharing system of its Cloud Cinema Premiere model where producers now share most of the revenues earned. The company also disclosed data on the top-earning films that have been released under its Cloud Cinema Premiere model. The developments mark the latest step iQIYI takes to create market incentives and provide transparent disclosure that drive the growth of the online film market.

With the upgrade, producers can now share 90%–compared with the 60%–of the revenue generated for films released via Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), which is one of the two models of streaming under iQIYI’s Cloud Cinema Premiere model.

It opened the trading session at $3.54, the shares rose to $3.545 and dropped to $3.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded -29.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.83M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 16359218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on IQ stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IQ shares from 4.50 to 5.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.65. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -22.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $696 million, or 61.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,533,059, which is approximately 0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 20,207,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.43 million in IQ stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $46.86 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -60.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 46,803,565 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 46,353,037 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 135,951,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,108,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,815,889 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,634,672 shares during the same period.