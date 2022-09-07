HSBC Securities slashes price target on Baker Hughes Company [BKR] – find out why.

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] loss -1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $24.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Baker Hughes Announces Simplified Organization to Enhance Profitability and Position for Growth.

Establishing two reporting business segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET).

Accelerating strategic transformation to simplify and improve operations, enhancing profitability while positioning for growth with customers across energy and industrial markets.

Baker Hughes Company represents 1.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.67 billion with the latest information. BKR stock price has been found in the range of $24.72 to $25.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.61M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 11100883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $35.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $28 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $33, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on BKR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.08, while it was recorded at 25.02 for the last single week of trading, and 29.42 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 56.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $24,995 million, or 94.75% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 120,131,578, which is approximately 3.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,909,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.73 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 15.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 131,935,395 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 127,001,464 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 745,276,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,213,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,723,032 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,604,185 shares during the same period.