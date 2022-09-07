Gerdau S.A. [GGB] Revenue clocked in at $16.44 billion, down -3.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] closed the trading session at $4.64 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.52, while the highest price level was $4.71. The company report on August 3, 2022 that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.63 percent and weekly performance of -2.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.03M shares, GGB reached to a volume of 13939065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gerdau S.A. [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GGB stock trade performance evaluation

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, GGB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gerdau S.A. [GGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.66 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Gerdau S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.63.

Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gerdau S.A. [GGB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to 5.33%.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,095 million, or 22.20% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 88,189,122, which is approximately -9.35% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 21,908,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.65 million in GGB stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $77.39 million in GGB stock with ownership of nearly 654.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gerdau S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB] by around 41,307,149 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 43,758,321 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 150,849,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,915,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,417,070 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,707,364 shares during the same period.