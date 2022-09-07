General Mills Inc. [GIS] Stock trading around $75.30 per share: What’s Next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] traded at a low on 09/06/22, posting a -1.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.30. The company report on August 31, 2022 that General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Results on September 21, 2022.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter on September 21, 2022.

A press release, pre-recorded management remarks and supporting slides will be issued that morning followed by a webcasted question and answer session on the results at 8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access these materials and the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5319780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Mills Inc. stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.53%.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $45.11 billion, with 604.20 million shares outstanding and 593.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 5319780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.72, while it was recorded at 76.59 for the last single week of trading, and 69.72 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.82%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $34,303 million, or 78.30% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,457,105, which is approximately 6.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,264,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.89 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 10.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 671 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 29,161,452 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 28,192,434 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 398,198,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,551,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,345,872 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,282,367 shares during the same period.