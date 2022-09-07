Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock Resumed by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $55

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] closed the trading session at $38.18 on 09/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.07, while the highest price level was $39.88. The company report on September 2, 2022 that CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.74 percent and weekly performance of -0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, DT reached to a volume of 10301630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $50.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $80 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $56, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DT stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DT shares from 75 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.50, while it was recorded at 37.56 for the last single week of trading, and 45.19 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 22.35%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,738 million, or 98.20% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,700,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $713.97 million in DT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $554.96 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 8.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 39,785,596 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 24,648,003 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 216,812,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,246,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,680,474 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,941,568 shares during the same period.