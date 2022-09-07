Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] Stock trading around $22.13 per share: What’s Next?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: DWAC] slipped around -2.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.13 at the close of the session, down -11.44%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Provide Additional Time to Approve an Extension of its Initial Business Combination Deadline.

Provides Additional Telephone Access to Facilitate Voting Process Prior to the Adjourned Meeting.

Urges All Stockholders to Promptly Vote FOR the Extension Amendment that Will Provide the Company Additional Time to Complete a Business Combination – EVERY VOTE COUNTS!.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock is now -56.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DWAC Stock saw the intraday high of $23.27 and lowest of $19.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.00, which means current price is +12.34% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, DWAC reached a trading volume of 6004471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DWAC stock performed recently?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, DWAC shares dropped by -30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.06 for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.33, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 50.34 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]

There are presently around $46 million, or 7.20% of DWAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DWAC stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 608,891, which is approximately 51.989% of the company’s market cap and around 3.78% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 270,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 million in DWAC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $5.45 million in DWAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:DWAC] by around 625,617 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 324,786 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 1,137,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,087,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DWAC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,520 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 196,627 shares during the same period.