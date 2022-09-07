Coty Inc. [COTY] moved down -3.19: Why It’s Important

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.63 during the day while it closed the day at $7.29. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Coty Ends FY22 With Double-Digit Sales And Profit Growth Ahead of Guidance.

Robust Sales Growth in Both Divisions, Led by Europe and Travel RetailContinued Gross Margin Expansion, Despite Inflationary EnvironmentStrong FY22 Cash Flow and Deleveraging ProgressFY23 Revenue and Profit Expected to Grow In-Line With Medium-Term Targets.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2022. The Company delivered its eighth consecutive quarter of results in-line to ahead of expectations, while also continuing to progress across each of its strategic growth pillars.

Coty Inc. stock has also loss -7.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COTY stock has inclined by 0.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.82% and lost -30.57% year-on date.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $6.07 billion, with 838.40 million shares outstanding and 355.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 5964012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +59.61. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,537 million, or 38.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,707,454, which is approximately 10.883% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,439,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.94 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $214.34 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 74,112,424 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 56,322,838 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 217,549,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,984,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,993,164 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 12,453,933 shares during the same period.