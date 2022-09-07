Chevron Corporation [CVX] Is Currently -0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] loss -0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $157.12 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Chevron Announces Q&A Series for Shareholders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, announced today the launch of the Chevron Exchange Q&A Series, starting with a virtual fireside chat with Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Chevron will partner with Say Technologies to offer a platform to receive and answer questions from verified retail shareholders.

Breber plans to address a selection of top-voted questions from shareholders related to Chevron’s strategy, business and financial performance. The discussion will be moderated by Devin McDermott, head of North American Integrated Energy Research at Morgan Stanley, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

Chevron Corporation represents 1.95 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $303.05 billion with the latest information. CVX stock price has been found in the range of $155.71 to $159.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 8530843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $178.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $183 to $167, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CVX stock

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.85, while it was recorded at 157.84 for the last single week of trading, and 148.10 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 13.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $218,640 million, or 71.90% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,915,625, which is approximately -2.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 161,440,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.37 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.56 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,457 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 68,026,619 shares. Additionally, 1,420 investors decreased positions by around 54,361,775 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 1,269,159,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,391,547,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,558,729 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,729,434 shares during the same period.