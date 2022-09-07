Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] moved down -3.70: Why It’s Important

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] closed the trading session at $18.23 on 09/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.195, while the highest price level was $19.27. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Cenovus Announces Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series of Notes.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”) for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $1.5 billion.

References to “$” in this news release are to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.45 percent and weekly performance of -8.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 5908695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $24.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 18.61 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,470 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 122,515,077, which is approximately 330.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 109,455,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.99 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -9.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 201,839,275 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 210,764,546 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 655,390,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,994,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,648,742 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 42,186,694 shares during the same period.