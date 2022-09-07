Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $12.33 billion, down -4.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price plunged by -0.27 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Boston Scientific Receives FDA Approval for Expanded Labeling of WATCHMAN FLX™ LAAC Device for Dual Anti-Platelet Therapy as Post-Procedural Medication Option.

WATCHMAN FLX now the only LAAC technology in the United States that allows for either DAPT or OAC immediately following implantation.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to expand the instructions for use labeling for the current-generation WATCHMAN FLX™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device to include a 45-day dual anti-platelet therapy (DAPT) option as an alternative to 45-day oral anticoagulation (OAC) plus aspirin for post-procedural treatment of patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF).

A sum of 5396259 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.41M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $40.70 and dropped to a low of $40.225 until finishing in the latest session at $40.38.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.47. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $48.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 98.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 40.44 for the last single week of trading, and 41.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.74%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,058 million, or 94.00% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,258,034, which is approximately -0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,177,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.65 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.38 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

407 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 85,453,385 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 63,781,358 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 1,164,738,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,972,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,567,315 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,274,956 shares during the same period.