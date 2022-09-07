BofA Securities slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] jumped around 0.57 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $152.39 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Virgin Atlantic, Corendon Dutch Airlines and Albawings Adopt Boeing’s Digital Sustainability Solutions.

FARNBOROUGH, England, September 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Virgin Atlantic, Corendon Dutch Airlines and Albawings have selected Boeing’s [NYSE: BA] Jeppesen FliteDeck Advisor (FDA) digital solution to optimize operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption across their fleets of Boeing aircraft.

The Boeing Company stock is now -24.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BA Stock saw the intraday high of $154.48 and lowest of $150.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 233.94, which means current price is +34.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 5205485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $219 to $209. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 260 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.18, while it was recorded at 156.07 for the last single week of trading, and 174.62 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $51,722 million, or 57.90% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,678,806, which is approximately 2.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,529,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.79 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.98 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

843 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 31,584,090 shares. Additionally, 1,134 investors decreased positions by around 14,660,507 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 293,162,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,407,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,037,299 shares, while 316 institutional investors sold positions of 3,274,932 shares during the same period.